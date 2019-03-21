Northbound SR-90 closed because of fire

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Multiple agencies were dispatched to a brush fire caused from a vehicle fire at mile post 300 northbound along State Route 90 north of Sierra Vista on Thursday, March 21.
The brush is burning east about two miles from the highway. Multiple fire agencies are on scene.
State Route 90 at Highway 82 North to Interstate 10 is closed for approximately two hours, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
State Route 90 southbound is currently open, but the public is advised to use caution.
The fire originated on a Solid Waste truck carrying cargo of car batteries. The tractor was able to disconnect from the trailer.
Multiple agencies are responding.
Please avoid this area until further notice.
There is no estimate on when the road will reopen.
