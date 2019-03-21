Northbound SR-90 closed because of fire

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Multiple agencies were dispatched to a brush fire along State Route 90 north of Sierra Vista on Thursday, March 21.
The northbound lanes of the highway are closed because of the fire at Milepost 299, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Traffic is being detoured at SR-82.
The fire originated on a tractor-trailer carrying car batteries. The tractor was able to disconnect from the trailer.
There is no estimate on when the road will reopen.
