Phoenix police officer struck, killed by vehicle while at crash scene

Phoenix police officer struck, killed by vehicle while at crash scene
The officer was at a crash scene when he was struck by a vehicle on Thursday, March 21. (Source: KPHO/KTVK)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 21, 2019 at 10:45 AM MST - Updated March 21 at 10:45 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix police officer died after being struck by a vehicle at a crash scene on Thursday, March 21.

According to information from the Phoenix Police Department, the officer was taken to a hospital after the collision shortly after 8:30 a.m.

He had just arrived at a crash scene near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

According to information reported on azfamily.com, 51-year-old Paul Rutherford was pronounced dead at the hospital. Rutherford had served with PPD almost 23 years. He is survived by a his wife and two children.

To read the full story on azfamily.com, click HERE.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.