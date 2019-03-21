Phoenix police officer struck, killed by vehicle while at crash scene

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix police officer died after being struck by a vehicle at a crash scene on Thursday, March 21.
According to information from the Phoenix Police Department, the officer was taken to a hospital after the collision shortly after 8:30 a.m.
He had just arrived at a crash scene near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.
According to information reported on azfamily.com, 51-year-old Paul Rutherford was pronounced dead at the hospital. Rutherford had served with PPD almost 23 years. He is survived by a his wife and two children.
