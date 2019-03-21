Sandra Barton, Tucson IDA board member, named Tucson Woman of Influence

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Sandra Barton, a member of the Tucson Industrial Development Authority’s Board of Directors, was recently named a Tucson Woman of Influence.
Barton, a senior vice president of commercial real estate for Alliance Bank of Arizona, was named Financial Banking Champion during the annual awards celebrating Tucson’s best and brightest women.
"To be honored along with these inspirational women is gratifying and humbling," Barton said. "I love Tucson and I'll continue to work hard and contribute to any and all efforts to make it the best community it can be."
Nominees come from the public and private sectors, and represent government, healthcare, non-profits, technology, the arts and more.
Three finalists were chosen in each of 19 different categories including Rising Star, Entrepreneur and Public Service. Judges were previous winners of the award. The event is hosted by Tucson Local Media and Inside Tucson Business.
Barton serves on the board of directors of the National Charity League and Pima County Real Estate Research Council. She is a member of Tucson Commercial Real Estate Women, Executive Connection, Southern Arizona Home Builders Association, Pima County Real Estate Research Council and Southern Arizona CCIM. She also has held leadership positions at Bank of America and JP Morgan Chase.
She is a Tucson native and obtained her bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Arizona.
The Tucson Industrial Development Authority is a nonprofit corporation designated as a political subdivision of the State of Arizona, authorized to provide lower-cost financing for qualified projects through the issuance of revenue bonds.
Tucson IDA provides loans to small businesses such as Johnny Gibson’s Downtown Market, and nonprofit organizations such as Arizona Theatre Company. Its financing of community development projects, when appropriate and when traditional sources of funding may be unavailable, has benefited the Fox Tucson Theatre and United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, among other projects.
