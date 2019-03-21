SAVAHCS relocating Primary Care Ocotillo Clinic

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Changes are coming to patient care at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System as the Primary Care Ocotillo Clinic will be relocating as of Monday, March 25 at 6:30 a.m.
The new clinic location will be in the PACT (Patient Aligned Care Team) Building 80 Expansion Area, First floor.
Patients are advised to follow the posted signs to gain entry to the new location.
According to SAVAHCS, the new PACT Space Mobile Design represents a "significant change in VA’s approach to the environment of care for the delivery of Primary Care Services to our Nation’s Veterans and will contribute significantly to an environment of standard effective and efficient care."
For more information, please contact (520) 629-4881.
