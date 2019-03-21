Sierra Vista woman dies in pedestrian vs. vehicle collision

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Sierra Vista woman died Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while she was crossing State Route 90 near Rainbow Way.
Sierra Vista Police Department officers responded to the incident at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday and found that 67-year-old Sierra Vista resident, Sharron Pottier, had been fatally struck while crossing the highway east of a HAWK pedestrian crosswalk. The HAWK signal was working properly, however witnesses reported it was not activated at the time of the collision.
The driver of the vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Route 90 when he struck Pottier. The driver remained at the scene of the collision and cooperated with investigators. He voluntarily submitted breath and blood samples to test for alcohol and drugs.
No citations have been issued and there is no indication that excessive speed contributed to the collision. Laboratory testing on both Pottier and the driver have been requested.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact SVPD Detective John Papatrefon at (520) 452-7500.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.