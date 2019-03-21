Thunderbird pilot at Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona show hails from Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Thunderbirds made their way from Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas to Tucson on Thursday.
The demonstration team is kicking off their show season on March 23 and 24 at Davis Monthan Air Force Base for the Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona air show.
The pilots are excited, but there's one who may be even more thrilled than the others. He's Thunderbird #8 from the heart of Tucson.
Maj. Jason Markzon graduated from Canyon del Oro High School in 2002. This is his first year with the Thunderbirds.
He's happy to be home and of course, around all of Tucson's specialties -- like Eegees and Nico's. But all other things aside - he said his favorite part of saying hello to his hometown can't be bought.
"To get text messages from my friends saying - hey we saw you fly in, this is going to be exciting," said Maj. Markzon. "It touches my heart that so many people can support me in that way. To have that support system."
Maj. Markzon is the voice you'll hear behind the air show.
He won't be flying this weekend, but loves when he gets the chance to.
Though - it's no easy feat to join.
Being a part of this world-famous team takes a lot of practice.
Inspired by patriotism, he said it's an honor to be a part of the team.
"It's the best office view in the world. The most exciting roller coaster you'll ever be on," Maj. Markzon said.
It’s just as exciting as being able to do it all for the first time this season from the place he’s known as home throughout life.
