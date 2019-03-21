Two TUSD teachers win awards for best online teacher of the year

University High School economics teacher, Jim Lerch, was named Teacher of the Year. Mr. Lerch challenges his students to think critically and have an interest in the world around them using economic principles. This is the 2nd award this year recognizing Mr. Lerch’s contributions to education. In November, Lerch was named the Arizona Council on Economic Education’s 2018 Economics Education Teacher of the Year, and now he has been selected to receive this award presented by Arizona Athletics and Arizona Online. Arizona Online is in the top 10 percent of online bachelor programs in the country.