U of A holds second vigil for victims in New Zealand attack

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The University Religious Council and Muslim Student Association co-sponsored the Wednesday night vigil held at the University of Arizona for the victims of the mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand.
The vigil began at 5 p.m. and is expected to continue until 7 p.m.
Speakers representing different religions and the U of A community took the stage over the two hours of the vigil.
Members of Tucson’s city council and the mayor attended the event.
This is the second vigil held at the U of A for the New Zealand victims since the attack last week.
