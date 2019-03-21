U of A holds second vigil for victims in New Zealand attack

By Michael Colaianni | March 20, 2019 at 6:32 PM MST - Updated March 20 at 6:33 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The University Religious Council and Muslim Student Association co-sponsored the Wednesday night vigil held at the University of Arizona for the victims of the mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The vigil began at 5 p.m. and is expected to continue until 7 p.m.

Speakers representing different religions and the U of A community took the stage over the two hours of the vigil.

Members of Tucson’s city council and the mayor attended the event.

This is the second vigil held at the U of A for the New Zealand victims since the attack last week.

