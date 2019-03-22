CBP officers seize $241K worth of cocaine

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales seized just more than 10 pounds of cocaine on Thursday from two Mexican women.
CBP Officers at the Mariposa Crossing referred a 41-year-old Mexican woman and her 32-year-old niece for further inspection of her Chrysler sedan when they attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico Thursday afternoon. Officers searched both woman and discovered packages of cocaine hidden on their bodies. The drugs are worth an estimated $241,000.
Officers seized the drugs and vehicle. The subjects were arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
Individuals arrested may be charged by complaint, the method by which a person is charged with criminal activity, which raises no inference of guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
