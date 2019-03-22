FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great weather for whatever you have planned this weekend!

By Stephanie Waldref | March 22, 2019 at 3:47 AM MST - Updated March 22 at 3:47 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Who’s ready for the weekend?! Have any fun, outdoor plans? Well if you do, I have great news for you! Mild and sunny weather continues through the weekend! Things heat up next week!

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mid 70s under partly sunny skies.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Clouds clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

