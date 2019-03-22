FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great weather for whatever you have planned this weekend!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Who’s ready for the weekend?! Have any fun, outdoor plans? Well if you do, I have great news for you! Mild and sunny weather continues through the weekend! Things heat up next week!
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Mid 70s under partly sunny skies.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Clouds clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.