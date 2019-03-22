Pima County Superior Court holding Court Night event

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Have legal questions and are looking for answers, maybe Court Night event can help.
The Superior Court in Pima County, in conjunction with the Pima County Bar Association (PCBA) are holding the event on Tuesday, March 26 at the Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center at 1660 West Ruthrauff Road.
There will be two sessions for attendees to choose from:
- From 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- From 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
Topics covered during the sessions will include Divorce/Custody: Start to Finish; Divorce/Custody: Change/Modify; and Probate/Guardianship/Conservatorship.
Presenters during Court Night are attorney-members of the PCBA. They will, after a brief introduction to the topic, walk participants through underlying issues and provide printed information that they can take with them.
The presenters will also concentrate on fundamental legal questions, although specific cases will not be addressed, and legal advice will not be given. Pima County justice partners, agencies, and court departments on-hand to answer questions will include:
- Lawyer Referral Service (a division of the Pima County Bar Association) - Providing referrals and information about reduced-fee attorney services
- Available to help with child-support calculations
- Offering information about initiating court cases, obtaining Orders of Protection, passports, marriage licenses, and more
- On hand to help attendees understand the legal system for youth under 18; dependency and detention, adoption and guardianships, Family Drug Court, the ACES program, and more.
- Providing information regarding access to free mediation and parent education services, as well as free and low-cost community resources for parents and families
- Presenting an overview of the court’s interpretation and translation services
- Offering information to self-represented litigants and the public about the forms and services available in the library, access to documents and templates on the Court’s website, and much more.
Spanish-speaking interpreters will be available during the event. Other language support may be requested by calling 520.724.3888
Both the event and parking are free and there is no preregistration required.
For more information please contact communityrelations@sc.pima.gov or call (520) 724-4200.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.