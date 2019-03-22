SILVER ALERT: Fernando Zuniga missing from Phoenix

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a vulnerable adult from Phoenix on Friday, March 22.
According to information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Fernando Zuniga, 72, was last seen wearing a black visor, black sweatshirt, dark green pants and black shoes.
He is described as white, 5-foot-4, 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Zuniga may or may not respond to his name and may appear confused and/or disoriented because of memory loss. He only speaks Spanish.
He left his residence in the area of North 33rd Avenue and West Latham Street on foot at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 21.
If you see him, call the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6141.
