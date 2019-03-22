Silver Alert issued for missing Avra Valley woman

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 38-year-old Sara Galloway on behalf of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
According to DPS Sara was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, in the yard of her home in the 10600 block of West Massingale Road.
She is described as white, 5-foot-3, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, she was last seen wearing a gray sweater, dark pants and rainbow unicorn shoes.
Sara has Down Syndrome and functions at an 8-year-old level and may be suffering from delusions that she is wanted by the law; she has very little interpersonal skills and may not ask for help if contacted, according to DPS. She has no access to money, social media or a phone and is not carrying any ID.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or PCSD at (520) 351-4900.
