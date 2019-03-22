University presidents release tuition proposals

March 22, 2019

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The presidents of Arizona’s three public universities released their tuition proposals for the 2019-20 academic year on Friday, March 22.

The proposal for the University of Arizona continues the Tuition Guarantee Program, meaning no tuition or mandatory fee increases for the majority of continuing undergraduate students.

[ Read the University of Arizona tuition and fee proposals ]

A 2 percent base tuition increase is recommended for new resident undergraduate students and a 1 percent increase is recommended for new non-resident undergraduates. Students not in the guarantee program would see a 5 percent increase.

Mandatory fee increases remain unchanged at the university.

Proposals for the other two universities were also released. Read the proposal for Arizona State University HERE. Read the proposal for Northern Arizona University HERE.

