WNIT: Reese’s double-double sends Arizona to 1st post-season win in 14 years

TUCSON, AZ - In Arizona’s first postseason game in eight years, Cate Reese scored 20 points and 10 rebounds and led the Arizona Wildcats (19-13) to their first postseason win in 14 years by defeating Idaho State (20-11) 66-56 in McKale Center on Thursday night.
Reese recorded her Pac-12 freshman best seventh double-double of the season. She scored her 20 points on 6-10 shooting and was 8-8 from the charity stripe.
Aari McDonald scored in double-figures for the 32nd time this season as she scored 15 points to go along with five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Destiny Graham also added in 10 points, all coming from the free throw line as she shot 10-10.
Next up for Arizona will be Pacific in the second round at McKale Center on Sunday at 3 p.m. MST.
