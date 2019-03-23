Artist sets the ‘moo-d’ for the 4th Avenue Street Fair

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - There are 300 booths and exhibits at the 49th annual Fourth Avenue Street Fair.
One of those, a first timer, stands out from many of the rest. The booth is full of admirers and the reviews have been great.
“I think they’re beautiful,” said one admirer. “All of them.”
Another said “I called my daughter and told her she had to get here. ‘They’re great.’”
What they’re raving about is Joe Magnano’s cows.
Magnano is a classically trained artist, who on a trip to Austin, Texas a few years ago, was asked by a rancher to paint her cows.
The rest, we say, is history.
“There’s a lot to explore there artistically,” he said. “I just kept going forward with it doing art fairs and it became a hit in a special way.”
He always wanted to be an artist even as a child but the road for a starving artist can sometimes lead in different directions.
So rather than starve, he became a chef for 15 years.
“I’m the cow painter man, the cow painter,” he says. “These are vibrant cows, I’m kind of married to them now.”
Many of the paintings will have a little quip written in the lower left corner.
One which catches the eye is “be empty and free from confusion” written on the painting of a perplexed looking heifer.
"I read a lot of Buddist books and one of them says “be empty and free from confusion,” he said. “This cow kind of says that.”
One of those who admired the work and bought one was Ron Prasse.
“I milked cows most of my life in Illinois,” he said.
And that’s a big part of his customer base, people who have experience with cows.
“Everyone’s go their cow story, their memory of a cow,” he said. “I like hearing about that, I like hearing about the memories the paintings trigger.”
That makes the paintings special.
Check out his website here: https://www.vibrantcows.com/
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.