Migrants being dropped off by the bus load, some need medical attention

“It’s not just the time they’ve spent in the detention center. But it’s the time that they’ve had just to get here from where they’re coming from which is several days.” said Diane McClure, a nurse with RNRN (Registered Nurse Response Network). She flew in from Sacramento on Thursday and will spend the next few days here tending to families. Nurses with RNRN have been showing up every weekend to volunteer their time. Some from out of state, others from within Arizona.