Saguaro National Park April Program Schedule

April 19 8 p.m. Moonrise Over The Mountains Patio program: 45 minutes: The patio talk is offered on the night of the full moon. Come out to the Red Hills Visitor Center and enjoy a short talk about the moon and the music of two of our talented volunteer musicians as the full moon rises above the beautiful array of Saguaro Cacti. Bring a chair and dress for the cool desert evenings. All ages. Wheelchair accessible. No reservations necessary .