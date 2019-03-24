FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sunshine for your Sunday plus temperatures start to heat up!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tomorrow will be the perfect day to spend outside. Mostly sunny skies and upper-70s. By next week, we start to see a big warming trend. Temperatures will back down by the end of the 7-day.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-40s.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with highs nearing 90 degrees!
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy at times.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: More sunshine. Highs in the upper-70s.
