FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sunshine for your Sunday plus temperatures start to heat up!

By Jaclyn Selesky | March 23, 2019 at 7:04 PM MST - Updated March 23 at 7:04 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tomorrow will be the perfect day to spend outside. Mostly sunny skies and upper-70s. By next week, we start to see a big warming trend. Temperatures will back down by the end of the 7-day.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with highs nearing 90 degrees!

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy at times.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: More sunshine. Highs in the upper-70s.

