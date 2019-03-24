FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A pleasant week ahead! Temperatures are going to fluctuate from the upper-80s into the upper-70s.

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will bring some of the warmest days we’ve seen this year. Tuesday’s high will be approaching 90 degrees. After that we cool back down to near normal daytime highs.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-40s.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs nearing 90 degrees!
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy at times.
THURSDAY: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower-80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper-70s.
SUNDAY: Upper-70s under mostly sunny skies.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.