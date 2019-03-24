HAPPENING NOW: Denham tosses 1st career no-hitter

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Alyssa Denham tossed the 92nd no-hitter in Arizona Softball history Sunday as the Wildcats beat Oregon State 4-0 in Corvallis to complete a three-game sweep.
Denham (7-2) struck out eight and walked three in seven innings. It was the first no-hitter of her NCAA career.
The junior walked the first batter she faced and then retired the next nine in a row. After a pair of walks in the tenth she retired the final 10 hitters she faced.
Malia Martinez and Jessie Harper homered for UA. The jack for Harper was her Pac-12 leading 17th.
The Wildcats (24-7, 6-0) will host rival Arizona State next weekend with a Territorial Cup Series point on the line.
