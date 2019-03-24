UA’s Gronkowski retires from NFL

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Wildcats product Rob Gronkowski (’09) announced his retirement from professional football Sunday.
Gronkowski broke the news in an Instagram post.
The tight end made five Pro Bowls in his nine NFL season and won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.
This after a stellar two-season playing career for UA (75 REC 1,197 YDS) in which he averaged 16 yards a catch with 16 touchdowns.
Gronkowski missed his entire junior season due to back injury but was still selected in the 2nd round (42nd) of the 2010 NFL Draft.
He finishes his career with 9,024 combined receiving yards between the regular and post-seasons and 91 touchdowns.
