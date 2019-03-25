Bring on Colorado!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Michael Bunting emerged as the hero Sunday evening, scoring with just 9.2 seconds remaining to give Tucson a 2-1 victory over San Jose.
The Roadrunners (30-23-5-2) won for the fifth time in six games since snapping their seven-game losing streak.
Tucson is now just four points behind Colorado with a pivotal two-game home series with the Eagles on the horizon.
Michael Chaput assisted on the winning-tally, giving him two points on the day as he scored the other goal for Tucson.
Behind it all Adin Hill claimed another win, stopping 32 of 33 for his third win of the week.
The loss dropped San Jose (32-20-3-4) into a tie with Colorado at 71 points for 3rd and 4th playoff spots in the Pacific Division.
The Roadrunners’ series with Colorado is this Friday and Saturday night at Tucson Arena.
The Tucson Roadrunners contributed to this story.