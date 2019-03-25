On the brink of the big leagues

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Major League Baseball season begins on March 28.
Who will be the first Arizona Wildcat to make his Major League debut during the 2019 season.
Two members of the 2016 baseball draft class top that list, Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Kevin Ginkel and Boston Red Sox third baseman Bobby Dalbec, both who starred on Jay Johnson’s first UA team, one that lost in the College World Series finals.
Ginkel after struggling through injuries in 2017 had a breakout 2018 campaign at two levels for the Snakes.
The righthander made 54 appearances between the Diamondbacks High-A affiliate in Visalia and the Double-A Jackson Generals, managed by UA product Shelly Duncan.
He had 100 strikeouts in 69.1 innings of work while posting a 1.41 ERA and 0.83 WHIP.
The just-turned 25-year old (March 24) worked four innings this spring for Arizona as a non-roster invitee. He struck out four and did not allow a run.
Dalbec, also spent the 2018 season at both High-A (Salem) and Double-A (Portland).
He hit .257 with a .919 OPS posting a combined 32 home runs and 109. The most in the Red Sox minor league system.
Both players appeared in the Arizona Fall League and could start the season in Double-A although Ginkel is certainly a candidate for a bullpen spot for the Diamondbacks in Triple-A Reno.
2018 saw four Wildcats reach the big leagues, Scott Kingery (Phillies), Johnny Field (Rays), Brandon Dixon (Reds) and Kevin Newman (Pirates).
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.