Diocese offices to close for relocation

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The temporary Diocesan Pastoral Center at 64 E. Broadway, will be closing to the public beginning Tuesday, March 26, as employees and movers relocate furniture and other equipment into the new diocesan offices at 192 S. Stone Ave, Building #2.
The new offices are directly north and next door to St. Augustine Cathedral. The four-story building will also become home to the offices for St. Augustine Cathedral Parish and the Cathedral Square Conference and Education Center.
The diocesan offices will reopen to the public at the new location on Monday, April 1 at 8 a.m.
Beginning Monday, March 25 through the weekend, Pastoral Center email and telephone may be out of service for one or more days and diocesan staff may not be able to view or respond to emails for one or more days during the week-long closure. The closure does not affect parishes or school operations.
When the diocesan offices reopen, all phone numbers and emails will be the same as before the move.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.