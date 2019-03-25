Dozens enjoy “Positively Beautiful” experience in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It was a “full day of glam”, enjoyed by dozens in Tucson.
Every March for the past 11 years, the group “Positively Beautiful” has helped women living with HIV/AIDS in our community to not only feel beautiful, but also connect with others going through the same thing.
More than two dozen women took part in a full day of pampering that included everything from hair and makeup to nails and a photo shoot.
Unfortunately, the medications that are necessary to treat HIV/AIDS can have harsh side effects, including skin discoloration and hair loss.
Organizers said the goal is to help women learn the techniques that were used Sunday March, 24, so when they look in the mirror they see themselves and not their diagnosis.
All of today's services were completely free.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.