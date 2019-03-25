Eberle, Nelson back Lehner as Islanders beat Coyotes 2-0

NOTES: The Islanders were 12-6-2 this season at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and are now 11-6-2 at Nassau Coliseum with two home games remaining. ... New York's Barry Trotz coached his 1,600th career game, moving seven games behind former Islanders coach Al Arbour who is third on the all-time list. ... The Islanders are 30-14-6 when the line of Casey Cizikas, Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck all play. ... The Islanders scratched D Thomas Hickey, D Luca Sbisa, F Tom Kuhnhackl, F Michael Dal Colle, F Ross Johnston and injured F Valtteri Filppula. ... Arizona scratched D Jakob Chychrun, D Kevin Connauton, F Nick Cousins. and F Conor Garland. ... The Islanders won the previous meeting 3-1 on Dec. 18 in Arizona.