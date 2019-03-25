FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mother Nature is cranking up the heat!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Things are heating up for the beginning of the workweek with temps nearing 90 degrees by Tuesday! After that, we’ll see a cooling trend back into the upper 70s for the weekend. No rain expected!
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs nearing 90 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a bit of a breeze. Highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s. A bit breezy.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.