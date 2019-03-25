Massive Central American groups becoming daily occurrence for border area

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Agents assigned to the Ajo Station encountered several large groups totaling nearly 400 persons and Central American families after they illegally entered the country west of Lukeville over the weekend.
The first group, totaling 216 illegal aliens, was encountered early Saturday morning, after they illegally entered the country.
Agents operating mobile surveillance technology spotted the group spread out along a desolate road that parallels the international boundary fence.
Composed of mostly family units of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, the group is consistent with dozens of other large groups arrested in the area over the past few months.
Monday morning, agents encountered a large group totaling 179 persons. Much like the first, the group was comprised of Central American family units and children, who sought agents out after entering the country illegally.
Agents patrolling in surrounding areas were diverted to the area to process both groups. All persons were transported to the Ajo Station.
Illicit transnational criminal organizations exploit the vulnerability of foreign nationals with false promises of legal status and encourage dangerous border crossings, placing lives at risk.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community.
Individuals can report suspicious activity to Border Patrol by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. All calls will be answered and remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.