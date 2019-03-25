Prescribed burn near Babacomari Ranch in southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Mangement will start the work week on a prescribed burn in southern Arizona.
The two-day job starting Monday, March 25, will burn approximately 2,000 acres near the Babacomari Ranch, which is roughly nine miles southeast of Sonoita, according to a press release from the department.
It stated smoke will likely be visible from Sonoita, Elgin, Huachuca City and Sierra Vista.
The objective is three-fold, according to the release. They are reducing the risk of hazardous fuels, regenerating grass for grazing and improving the area’s quail habitat.
Anyone interested in following alerts about fire restrictions, prescribed burns and wildfires can download AZDFFM’s new smartphone app, according to the release.
