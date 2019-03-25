Tucson investor, real estate mogul, philanthropist Donald Diamond dies at 91

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A man who helped shape Tucson into what it is today has passed away.
Donald Diamond died Monday, March 25, at the age of 91.
Diamond, the namesake of Diamond Children’s Medical Center, was a philanthropist, investor and real estate mogul.
Diamond attended the University of Arizona, where he met his future wife Joan.
The couple moved to New York for a while before returning back “home” to live in the Old Pubelo for more than 50 years.
Joan Diamond passed away in 2016, according to Legacy.com.
There will be a public service at the Jewish Community Center at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.