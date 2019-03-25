UA fraternity moves warehouse supplies for local non-profit

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona fraternity Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) partnered with More Than a Bed (MTaB) non-profit organization to move warehouse supplies on Saturday, March 23.
MTaB non-profit organization supports foster family and adopted family needs by giving them beds, clothes, diapers, household goods and other materials.
The warehouse was filled with totes holding winter clothes that needed to be moved out and replaced with summer supplies held in the on-site storage pod.
TKE moved the winter items out and brought the summer totes into the warehouse -- a philanthropic event for them.
The current volunteer staff of MTaB consisted of mostly women, making the fraternity moving force a “godsend” for the non-profit, said Victor Bellino, a volunteer and adviser for MTaB.
MTaB, located at 3637 N 1st Ave. Tucson, Arizona, accepts donations.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.