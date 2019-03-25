“We are desperately looking for her.”: Search continues for missing woman

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The search for a missing vulnerable woman continues in the Picture Rocks area, northwest of Tucson.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert on Thursday, March 21 for 38-year-old Sara Galloway, on behalf of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Officials said Galloway was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the yard of her home in the 10600 block of West Massingale Road.
“She vanished in thin air. We have no scents, we have nothing to go on, we have no leads," said Rachel Perretta, who lives in Picture Rocks. "How does someone just vanish in thin air with no leads?”
In the third day of search operations Sunday, Deputy Daniel Jelineo with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said leads on where Galloway may be turned up empty.
She is described as white, 4-foot-11, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, she was last seen wearing a gray sweater, dark pants and rainbow unicorn shoes.
“How does somebody just vanish? It’s very, very sad," said Perretta. “It makes your heart go to your stomach.”
Perretta works at the Wagon Wheel, non the corner of West Picture Rocks Road and Sandario Road. The corner store’s parking lot has been turned into a command post for volunteers in the community.
“We will be out here, we will be doing this as long as we need to be," said Donald Wadley.
Wadley said he has a history in search and rescue, as well as law enforcement. While he doesn’t personally know Sara, Wadley and others have been organizing the search for the 38-year-old.
“I get a lot more worried, but I’m still hopeful,' said Wadley. “It’s great to see people turn out and help. You know, it always keeps your hopes up high, you stay optimistic that she is going to come home safe.”
A Customs and Border Patrol and PCSD helicopter were in the air searching for Sara Sunday. Deputies and members of the PCSD search and rescue team were also spotted in the area.
“We are desperately looking for her at this point, because the elements," said Jelineo. "The elements are not good at this time of the year.”
According to PCSD, Sara has Down Syndrome and functions at an 8-year-old level. The missing alert said she may be suffering from delusions that she is wanted by the law and has very little interpersonal skills.
Deputy Jelineo said she has no access to money, social media or a phone and is not carrying any ID.
“That’s probably the most difficult part of this investigation, is we just don’t know," said Jelineo.
“I don’t feel like the residents are going to stop until we have some type of peace she’s home, answers, something," said Perretta.
Anyone with information on where Sara may be is asked to call 911 or PCSD at (520) 351-4900.
“We will continue to look until all leads are exhausted," said Jelineo. "Once all leads are exhausted and we have no other areas to look for her, or all our assets are used at that point, we really rely on the community and people just keeping an eye out.”
