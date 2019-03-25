WNIT: Arizona downs Pacific, advances to Round of 16

The Wildcats dominated the paint to the tune of a 38-26 advantage in beating the Tigers

WNIT: Wildcats 64, Pacific 48
March 24, 2019 at 11:28 PM MST - Updated March 24 at 11:28 PM

TUCSON, AZ - Arizona is on to the WNIT Round of 16 as the Wildcats knocked off Pacific (19-13) by a score of 64-48 on Sunday afternoon in McKale Center. Sunday’s win marks the first time since 1998 that Arizona has won multiple postseason games in one season.

Aari McDonald flirted with a triple-double as she scored 20 points, tied her career-high with 12 rebounds and dished out seven assists. McDonald has 28 20-point games this season.

Cate Reese had another great game as she scored 16 points and shot 7-10 from the field. Dominique McBryde came off the bench today and scored 11 points with four rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Next up Arizona (20-13) will face Idaho on Thursday, March 28 in McKale Center at 6:30 p.m. MST.

