Avenatti targets former Wildcats star DeAndre Ayton on Twitter

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Michael Avenatti, the lawyer best known for representing porn star Stormy Daniels, called out former University of Arizona basketball star DeAndre Ayton on Twitter.
In a tweet Tuesday, March 26, Avenatti targeted the former Wildcat and current Suns player saying, “ask DeAndre Ayton and Nike about the cash payments to his mother and others.”
Ayton wore Nike while in college, but he ended up signing a multi-endorsement deal with Puma in June 2018.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Ayton has not commented on Avenatti’s tweet.
Avenatti, who used to represented Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, has seen the other side of the courtroom recently.
He was arrested Monday, March 25 on federal fraud and extortion charges.
Prosecutors claim Avenatti tried to extort $20 million from Nike. Avenatti has claimed Nike employees funneled illegal payments to high school basketball prospects and their families.
ESPN previously reported Wildcats head coach Sean Miller was heard on wire tap allegedly discussing paying Ayton to play at UA.
An independent law firm hired by the UA to review the matter, stated last year there was no evidence proving Ayton or his family ever took money to attend Arizona.
Miller is expected to be subpoenaed to testify next month at the second corruption trial of aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins.
Former Wildcat assistant Book Richardson was caught up in the national scandal. He ended up pleading guilty to one count of federal funds bribery and could face 18 months to two years in prison.
He was accused of taking $20,000 in bribes from Dawkins in exchange for recruiting potential NBA-bound Arizona players to sign with Dawkins-affiliated agents and financial planners.
Richardson won’t hear his sentence until May 10 because evidence in Dawkins’ trial could provide helpful evidence in determining Richardson’s sentence, according to Yahoo Sports.
