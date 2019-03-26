Elderly Sahuarita woman suffers from near drowning

SAHUARITA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - At 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Rural Metro Fire crews along with AMR responded to the area of Rancho Sahuarita Blvd and W. Sahuarita Rd for a reported drowning.
When crews arrived, an elderly female was found by the side of a pool, having been pulled out of the water.
She was found floating face down in the pool by a family member when she was pulled out.
Fire crews found the patient with no pulse or respiration and immediately began resuscitation efforts.
The woman was transported to the hospital.
During transport, crews were able to restore spontaneous pulses in the patient.
Her condition is currently unknown.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.