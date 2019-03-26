Father of Sandy Hook shooting victim who died of apparent suicide was UA graduate

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Jeremy Richman, the father of one of the children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting in 2012, was found dead Monday morning.
According to several reports, the 49-year-old Richman was a University of Arizona graduate who also attending Sabino High in Tucson.
Richman founded the Avielle Foundation, named after his 6-year-old daughter Avielle who was killed in the massacre.
The foundation works to get resources for mental health research and how that can help law enforcement, as well as reduce gun violence. In the past few days, two survivors from the Stoneman Douglas shooting in Parkland, FL have also committed suicide.
