FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Ready or not, we’re getting a little taste of summer!

By Stephanie Waldref | March 26, 2019 at 3:47 AM MST - Updated March 26 at 3:47 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Things are heating up for the beginning of the workweek with temps nearing 90 degrees by Tuesday! After that, we’ll see a cooling trend back into the low 80s for the weekend. No rain expected!

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs nearing 90 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a bit of a breeze. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in thelow 80s. A bit breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Upper 70s under sunny skies.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

