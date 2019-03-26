FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Ready or not, we’re getting a little taste of summer!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Things are heating up for the beginning of the workweek with temps nearing 90 degrees by Tuesday! After that, we’ll see a cooling trend back into the low 80s for the weekend. No rain expected!
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs nearing 90 degrees.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a bit of a breeze. Highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in thelow 80s. A bit breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Upper 70s under sunny skies.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
