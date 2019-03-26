How do Southern Arizona hospitals compare to others across the country?

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. government recently released ratings for more than 4,500 hospitals across the country.
Of 18 hospitals in or near Tucson (within 100 miles), ten received overall star ratings on the Medicare.gov Hospital Compare database. For the other eight facilities, overall star ratings were not calculated.
The overall hospital rating is awarded by stars. One star is the worst, with five being the best.
According to Medicare.gov, the overall hospital rating summarizes a variety of measures reflecting common conditions that hospitals treat, like heart attacks or pneumonia. The overall hospital rating shows how well each hospital performed, on average, compared to other hospitals in the U.S.
The website made note that hospitals may perform more complex services or procedures not reflected in the measures on the database.
Medicare.gov said the most common rating is three stars.
Overall hospital ratings for Southern Arizona facilities:
1 Star
- Canyon Vista Medical Center, Sierra Vista
2 Stars
- St. Mary’s Hospital, Tucson
- St. Joseph’s Hospital, Tucson
- Banner-UMC Tucson Campus, Tucson
- Banner-UMC South Campus, Tucson
- Northwest Medical Center, Tucson
3 Stars
- Tucson Medical Center, Tucson
- Santa Cruz Valley Regional, Green Valley
- Copper Queen Community Hospital, Bisbee
- Banner Case Grande Medical Center, Casa Grande
4 Stars
- Oro Valley Hospital, Oro Valley
- Benson Hospital, Benson
- Banner Ironwood Medical Center, Queen Creek
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.