Local group wants to fight poverty in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - They are still in the launching stage, but the Tucson Advisory Group or TAG for short is trying to make changes in the city.
The group currently has 15 founding members. They’re made up of people who grew up in Tucson, business owners and different diverse people.
The group says they will be led by facts and not self-interest. TAG wants to be a source of information, research and ideas for policy makers and neighborhood groups.
The issues the plan will look at include poverty, poor road conditions and poor park conditions. Craig Cantoni is the founder of the group. He says, a city like Tucson should have high paying companies here to make sure U of A graduates stay in town.
Since TAG is in the early stages, they’re looking to have about 100 members. They tell us, that could really help make changes in the city.
TAG is open for membership to everyone who cares about the community and believes the region could be doing better economically, given its diversity, great people, beautiful setting, climate, and many cultural and recreational attractions.
