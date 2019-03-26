Saguaro National Park hiring youth for summer jobs

YCC enrollees will have the opportunity to work on a variety of conservation projects in Saguaro National Park and the surrounding region, including trail work, environmental restoration work, campground maintenance and resource management. A normal work week consists of five eight-hour work days. Most weeks, enrollees will arrive at Saguaro National Park on Monday morning and return home Friday evening for the weekend. During the work week, YCC enrollees will camp remotely at their work site which may be in the park’s Wilderness.