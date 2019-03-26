Tucson-area Little League hit hard by vandalism, theft

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson-area Little League is recovering after one of its fields was vandalized and an expensive piece of equipment stolen.
The Rincon Little League said it happened at Purple Heart Park late Sunday, March 24.
The suspects sprayed vulgar graffiti on an equipment box. The city of Tucson was able to paint over or remove the vulgar graffiti right away, but some paint was still visible Tuesday afternoon.
It will take a little longer for the league to recover from the theft though.
The park's snack shop was broken into and $600 worth of food -- chocolates, ice cream bars, water and Powerade -- was taken.
The suspects also got away with a box used to operate the scoreboard. Without it, league volunteers said they will replace the entire system, which will cost more than $12,000 to replace.
"The (suspects) did not necessarily know what they were taking when they took that box," said Terra Clifton Messmer, secretary for the league.
"It has no use to them. Unfortunately, it had a handle and was easy to carry."
The league held a game Monday night where the snack shack wasn’t able to operate at full capacity.
“It’s a shame when things like this happen,” Messmer said. “We work really hard to make this a nice place for families to come and enjoy the baseball games. When people do things like this its heartbreaking.”
The community is doing what it can to rally around the park.
A nearby Arby's has offered to host a fundraiser and community members have offered to fix the damage or help replace the stolen food.
"The community's outpouring of support after this heartbreaking act has been truly heartwarming," Messmer said.
The league has contacted the Tucson Police Department about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
