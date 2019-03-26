Tucson International looking for local artists

Written copies of the CTA (Call to artists) are available by contacting Sylvia Granillo at 520-573-4821 or sgranillo@flytucson.com. The CTA contains the instructions, terms and conditions, forms, and other information relating to the CTA, including, but not limited to, the selection criteria to be used by the selection committee to select the person or firm to perform the services, information regarding presentations, and the number of contracts to be awarded.