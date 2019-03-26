World renowned Budweiser Clydesdales to appear in southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming back to southern Arizona next month - mark your calendars for April 10 through April 22.
The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed to the famous red beer wagon at the following dates and locations:
- Wednesday, April 10: Single Horse Showing 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walmart located at 1741 E. Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, AZ 85712.
- Thursday, April 11 to Sunday, April 14: Full Hitch Parade Each Day at 12 p.m. at Country Thunder taking place at 20585 E. Price Station Rd., Florence, AZ 85132. Country Thunder Ticket Admission will be required.
- Wednesday, April 17: Single Horse Showing 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jeff’s Pub located at 112 S. Camino Seco, Tucson, AZ 85710.
- Thursday, April 18 to Sunday, April 21: Full Hitch Parade Each Day at 5 p.m. at Pima County Fair taking place at 11300 S. Houghton Rd, Tucson, AZ 85747. Pima County Fair Ticket Admission will be required.
The Clydesdales’ appearance in Southern Arizona is one of hundreds made annually by the traveling hitches.
Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to America in the mid-1800’s. Today, the giant draft horses are used primarily for breeding and showing.
Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands – or six feet – at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail.
A gentle temperament is very important as hitch horses meet millions of people each year.
A single Clydesdale hitch horse will consume as much as 20 to 25 quarts of feed, 40 to 50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day.
Each hitch travels with a Dalmatian. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.