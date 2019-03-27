BRING SARAH HOME! Family concerned as Avra Valley woman now missing for six days

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson-area family is praying for the return of Sarah Galloway, who went missing Thursday, March 21
It has been six days since anyone has seen Sarah. The situation is starting to take a toll on her family.
“She has so many people loving, caring and praying for her safe return home," said Kandace Jacomski, Sarah’s sister. “Please return her. She’s not yours, she is ours. She is our girl. Please bring her home.”
Jacomski said shes hoping and praying someone can help her family find Sarah.
Sarah is 38 years old but she has Down syndrome and functions at the level of an 8-year-old. She was last seen in the 10600 block of West Massingale Road, which is in the Picture Rocks area.
A Silver Alert has been issued for Galloway. She is a white female, 4-foot-1 and 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray sweater, dark pants and rainbow unicorn shoes.
“I’m having such a hard time I am so angry that there’s nothing I am supposed to be her protector I am supposed to love her and protector and make sure nothing happens to her," Jacomski said.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there were no new leads as to what happened to Sara.
Jacomski did notice that her older sister was acting different.
“There’s been a lot miss behaviors going on with Sara that sound so out of character," she said.
The behavior combined with the lack of leads is making Jacomski to think that maybe she didn’t take off alone.
“At this time, I am feeling someone has taken her," Jacomski said. “There’s hundred of searchers out there, law enforcement, there’s so many people out there. She couldn’t have gone far, she’s not a fast walker.”
Jacomski said her family is so thankful for the work of the volunteers and law enforcement in the search for Sara.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900
