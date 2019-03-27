FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather ahead!

By Stephanie Waldref | March 27, 2019 at 3:47 AM MST - Updated March 27 at 3:47 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - After a hot last couple of days, temps are going to be cooling just a bit into the lower 80s. Things stay dry through the next week!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a bit of a breeze. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. A bit breezy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Low 80s under sunny skies.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with high sin the mid 80s.

