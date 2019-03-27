Grand jury indicts Maricopa woman in child abuse case

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - City of Maricopa resident, Machelle Hobson, was indicted by a grand jury on Monday, March 25. She has been charged with 30 counts by the Pinal County Attorney’s Office, for her alleged actions involving five juveniles in the case.
“After a full and fair evaluation of all known facts and all known evidence, the Pinal County Attorney’s Office is confident these charges reflect the criminal actions perpetrated by Ms. Hobson. This office is committed to fairly and impartially administering justice for all those involved,” County Attorney Kent Volkmer said in a recent release.
Those counts are:
Victim 1: One count Kidnapping, a class 2 Dangerous Crime Against Children; two counts of Child Abuse, a class 2 Dangerous Crime Against Children, and two counts of Child Abuse, a class 4 felony.
Victim 2: One count Kidnapping, a class 2 Dangerous Crime Against Children felony; three counts Child Abuse, a class 2 Dangerous Crime Against Children felony; three counts Child Abuse, a class 4 felony.
Victim 3: One count Aggravated Assault, a class 2 Dangerous Crime Against Children felony; one count Kidnapping, a class 2 Dangerous Crime Against Children felony; one count Child Abuse, a class 2 Dangerous Crime Against Children felony; three counts Child Abuse, a class 4 felony; one count Child Abuse, a class 6 felony;
Victim 4: One count Kidnapping, a class 2 Dangerous Crime Against Children felony; one count Child Abuse, a class 2 Dangerous Crime Against Children felony; four counts Child Abuse, a class 4 felony.
Victim 5: One count Child Abuse, a class 2 Dangerous Crime Against Children felony; one count Kidnapping, a class 2 Dangerous Crime Against Children felony; three counts Child Abuse, a class 4 felony.
Hobson’s arraignment is set to take place Friday morning, March 29 at the Pinal County Superior Courthouse.
