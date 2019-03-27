Health assessment finds suicide rate on the rise in Pima County

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Every three years, Pima county does a health assessment to find out where things are going well and where things are not so good.
In 2012, the county found a high percentage of its residents didn't have health insurance and so set about changing that. With the passage of the Affordable Care Act, the trend was reversed and now more people than ever before have insurance.
Having health insurance is vital to a person's well being.
Three years ago, the opioid epidemic showed up. Since then, its been the target of money and strategy and headway is being made.
This year, it may be, the decision hasn't been made yet, that suicide gets more attention.
The suicide rate is rising in Pima County although it mirrors the state.
The national average is about 10 per 100,000 residents. In Pima County, it's 17 per 100,000.
"It's still one of those things we're trying to figure out," said Dr. Francisco Garcia, the Pima County Health Director. "I don't think we have a clear and good reason for that."
The map which shows where and how many suicides seems to be indiscriminate.
Green Valley and Tucson Estates, home to many retirees is very high. But so is Oro Valley and Picture Rocks. The youngest suicide victim in the state was nine years old in 2016, the oldest 96.
Because it is so diverse and unpredictable, it becomes hard to find a strategy and there is no simple one now.
"Once in a while we bump into people we know and in trouble and we don't know what to do for them, we don't have anything to tell them," he said. "I think that's where we need to develop strategies."
One of those strategies might be quite simple; it’s difficult for most people to do but might be effective, according to Garcia.
He suggests asking the person - “You look like you’re having a hard time today, is there something I can do?”
It may save a life.
“That probably, in and of itself, is more important than anything else that systems can do,” he said.
