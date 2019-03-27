Chicago man pleaded guilty to Jeff Flake death threats, gets probation

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Chicago man accused of threatening to kill former Arizona senator Jeff Flake has pleaded guilty, according to officials.
James Dean Blevins will get probation after admitting he left threatening voicemail for Flake in 2018.
The calls took place during confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
According to Flake, he received the death threats after he asked to hear testimony from a woman who accused then-nominee Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
Flake ultimately voted for Kavanaugh’s nomination.
